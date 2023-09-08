'Michael Jordan of cricket': Hollywood star Jack Black bestows massive praise on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the renowned cricketer without a doubt dominates all formats in the modern era, particularly white-ball cricket. This talented right-handed player maintains an average of over 50 in both ODI and T20I games, repeatedly delivering remarkable performances that lead his team to victory.

Jack Black, the known Hollywood actor and comedian, shines more attention on Virat Kohli's escalating fame. Black owns up to being a fan, crowning the 34-year-old Indian batsman as his all-time favorite. He even likens Kohli to the legendary 'Michael Jordan of cricket'.

In a viral social media video, Jack Black stated,

"I have to say though Virat Kohli is my favourite cricket player of all time. Of all the cricket players, he is the most expressive. He is like the Michael Jordan of cricket."

Virat Kohli's performance in Colombo

Virat Kohli, the contemporary superstar of Indian cricket, invariably takes center stage whenever India competes. Regrettably, in the previous match, he struggled against formidable competition, falling to the left-arm pace of Shaheen Afridi. However, as India gears up for another showdown against Babar Azam's squad on Sunday (September 10th) at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, the spotlight once again shines on Kohli. This prospect is particularly thrilling, given that Kohli's last appearance on this hallowed ground dates back to 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Kohli was in top form in the last decade, particularly when he played in Colombo. His performance here, as seen in the eight ODIs he has played, has been stellar - 519 runs at a magnificent average of 103.8. He even took to the pitch thrice, with his highest score reaching 131. His last three ODI scores in Colombo were impressively high - 110*, 131, 128* - all of which were against Sri Lanka. It is something to watch out for if he will not just regain but also surpass this form, not only against Pakistan but also in the remainder of the Asia Cup.

