Michigan democrat voices opinion against Joe Biden as death toll rises amid his support to Israel; Deets here

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions and references to sensitive and distressing topics, including violence, conflict, war, and accusations related to genocide.

As the death toll in Israel's conflict with Hamas approaches 10,000, the debate over US support for Israel has heated up, with Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib accusing President Joe Biden of supporting "the genocide of the Palestinian people" in a video posted on social media on Friday. Amid the worsening Gaza crisis, Democrats in Congress are openly challenging Biden's handling of the situation, as per the New York Times.

Calls for 'ceasefire'

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, claims that "the American people are not with" Biden on the issue of a cease-fire. Tlaib's claim is supported by recent polling. According to a Data for Progress poll, 66% of people, including a majority of Republicans, either strongly or somewhat think that the United States should support a ceasefire. Biden, like the great majority of members of the House and Senate, has thus far refused to call for one. However, Iowa Democrat Dick Durbin became the first US Senator to advocate for a ceasefire, and around 20 House members have signed onto a ceasefire resolution.

ALSO READ: What is Generative AI? Exploring Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent comments on the subject

Implications for Biden’s political prospects

According to the New York Times, Michigan's sizable Arab-American and Muslim populations were critical in producing the so-called "Blue Wave" that delivered Biden the 2020 election. As per the Arab American Institute, new research reveals that Arab-American support for Biden has plummeted to an all-time low of 17 percent, a 42 percent reduction since 2020. Democrats in Michigan are already warning the President about his failure to endorse a cease-fire and his steadfast backing for Israel risks alienating this critical vote demographic as the election approaches next year.

New intra-party electoral contests

Tlaib's remarks come as she fights to maintain her congressional seat. Tlaib defeated an attempt last week to pass a congressional resolution condemning her for participating in a Capitol Hill demonstration hosted by Jewish progressive groups Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, both of which have called Israel's attack on Gaza genocide. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia spearheaded the push to impeach Tlaib.

Democratic Majority for Israel, a pro-Israel organization and political action committee principally sponsored by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, is allegedly contemplating a primary contest to Tlaib. If Hoffman runs, Tlaib will be one of many members of "The Squad," an informal group of eight radical House Democrats, including fresh York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who may face fresh intra-party electoral battles over their critiques of Israel.

Uncertain future

The United States has always been Israel's closest ally, but the current battle in Gaza has sparked concerns about the future of US-Israel ties. As Democrats in Congress increasingly call for a cease-fire and challenge Biden's handling of the situation, it remains to be seen how Biden will respond and whether his stance on the war will alienate key vote blocs, such as Michigan's Arab-American and Muslim communities. Furthermore, when fresh intra-party election fights over Israel criticism arise, the Democratic Party may be forced to confront its internal disagreements over US support for Israel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Casey Bloys? HBO CEO admits using fake accounts to counter critics