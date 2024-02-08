On February 7, Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella stated that India's rapid advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) is closing the country's gap with the entire world. Nadella was in Mumbai at Microsoft CEO Connection, having a conversation with leading Indian CEOs.

Satya Nadella says AI will act as a game changer in India's GDP

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft Corp., stated on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) represents the first "platform shift" in which India has kept up with global technological advancements. Cloud computing, mobile devices, the internet, and personal computers were the four preceding transitions.

Nadella said, "This is the first time I feel what is happening in India and the rest of the world there is no gap. If anything, the use cases here are so unique and paving their path. We don't just talk about AI, we're scaling AI."

Nadella emphasized the potential and growth of AI in India with examples of how the company's Copilot solution is being used by businesses and Indian IT services behemoths like HCLTech, LTIMindtree, and Infosys.

He stated that by 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) will account for almost $500 billion of India's $5 trillion GDP, citing figures from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Microsoft to train 2 million Indians in AI

Additionally, Nadella promised that by 2025, Microsoft would offer 2 million Indians opportunities to get AI skills. He said, "We see digitization having an impact on GDP and eventually on the long-term India story. It reminds of the phase of personal computers and I think AI is quite similar. The PC brought information to our fingertips and AI is bringing expertise, was his view. Of course, AI goes a lot beyond especially when it comes to areas such as supply chain, sales and legal. It is the greatest silo breaker of the time."

Advertisement

The CEO of Microsoft is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on February 8th while on his yearly tour of India. His tour is centered around artificial intelligence and its potential. Additionally, he is probably going to run into some of the popular AI start-ups in India, such as Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim, Sarvam, and a couple of Bengaluru-based early-stage startups.

Nadella made his remarks one week after Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, declared India to be unstoppable, particularly in light of the current AI revolution.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg shares his profile photo from 2004 as Facebook completes 20 years