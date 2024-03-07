Microsoft engineer raises concerns over AI tool generating violent, sexual images and ignoring copyrights; Deets inside

Shane Jones, longtime Microsoft employee has raised concerns about the company's AI image generator, Copilot Designer. The tool allegedly generates violent, sexual images and violates copyright laws.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft blog
Key Highlight
  • Shane Jones, a Microsoft engineer, raises concerns about Copilot Designer, an AI image generator
  • Jones discovered violent, sexual images generated by the tool during his spare time testing

Shane Jones, a principal software engineering manager at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, has expressed serious concerns about Copilot Designer, the company's AI image generator. His findings indicate that the tool has produced violent and sexual images while violating copyright laws as per CNBC.  

Jones, who has been testing the product in his spare time, expressed his disappointment to CNBC, revealing his efforts to notify Microsoft of the troubling content generated by the tool. 

Discovery of disturbing content 

Jones first encountered the disturbing content generated by Copilot Designer while red-teaming, which involved actively testing the product for vulnerabilities. He reported seeing images of demons, monsters, and scenes from contentious issues such as abortion rights.  

Furthermore, the tool generated sexualized images of women in violent scenarios, as well as depictions of underage drinking and drug use. Despite Microsoft's responsible AI principles, the tool's results deviated from ethical boundaries. 


Microsoft's response and Jones' efforts 

When Jones discovered these disturbing images, he immediately reported his findings to Microsoft. However, he was disappointed by the company's response, which appeared unwilling to remove the product from the market.  

Microsoft referred Jones to the technology's developer, OpenAI, but he received no response. Frustrated by the lack of action, Jones took to LinkedIn to express his concerns, prompting Microsoft's legal department to request that his post be removed. 

Jones escalated the situation by writing letters to senators and meeting with staff from the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Despite his efforts, Microsoft was hesitant to address the issue adequately.  

To draw attention to the issue, Jones wrote letters to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and Microsoft's board of directors, urging them to take action to protect users. 


Call for transparency and accountability 

In his letters, Jones emphasized the importance of Microsoft adding disclosures to Copilot Designer, warning users about its potentially harmful content. He also advocated for a change in the tool's rating on Google's Android app store, arguing that it should only be rated for mature audiences.  

Jones stressed how important it is to implement safeguards to protect users, pointing out that Microsoft was aware of the risks associated with the tool prior to its public release. 

ALSO READ: Google Maps testing feature to navigate building entrances; all you need to know

Know more about Microsoft's AI tool Copilot Designer:

Is Copilot Designer free to use?
Yes, Copilot Designer is available for public use.
How does Copilot Designer work?
You type in a description of the image you want, and Copilot Designer uses AI to create a picture that matches your description.
