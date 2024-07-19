Windows users across the globe are facing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, which causes the system to abruptly shut down or restart. According to a notification from Microsoft, a recent CrowdStrike upgrade is the cause of the issue.

Microsoft outage brings companies worldwide to a standstill

Around the world, companies, banks, airlines, and emergency services are unable to access computer systems due to the significant service disruption. Numerous customers reported issues to Downdetector.com, a website that monitors service disruptions, regarding Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Microsoft addresses the global outage issue

Microsoft said in its Service Health Status updates that "a configuration change in a segment of our Azure backend workloads" was the first underlying cause. This modification caused connectivity issues by severing the link between compute and storage resources.

According to Microsoft, Azure is a platform for cloud computing that offers tools for creating, implementing, and overseeing services and apps.

Global outage affects airlines and businesses

The most afflicted regions, according to the data from Downdetector, are Outlook access (10%), server connections (16%), and OneDrive (74%). A worldwide IT disruption has caused Windows PCs to shut down, businesses and broadcasters to go down, and planes to be grounded at multiple airports.

Social networking sites are filled with users showing their screens and sharing their frustration stories. Microsoft is presently looking into the source of the outage, which they confirmed on their Microsoft 365 status page (formerly Twitter). The resolution time estimate is not provided.

