Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu reveals she loved it when Steve Harvey asked her to do an animal impression

Miss Universe 2021 will stay with us for a while all thanks to Harnaaz Sandhu who brought the crown back home after 21 long years. One of the moments during the pageant was when the host Steve Harkey asked Harnaaz Sandhu to do her best animal impersonation. While a lot of people and fans criticized Steve Harvey for asking a question that didn’t give us a better chance to know Harnaaz, the crowned lady personally loved the question.

In a recent interview with Insider, Sandhu revealed that she loved the question. She expressed that they were having too much fun and her ultimate goal was to make everyone laugh. "And when you have a great human being like Steve next to you, then you just can't stop being yourself. And I was just having fun and enjoying myself,” Harnaaz told. She also added that while she was pleasantly surprised when Steve asked her to do this post being recognised among the top 16 finalists.

"I have to do this — I have no other option," Sandhu told Harvey onstage and even jokingly warned the audience to "brace yourself." She then went on to impersonate a kitty by meowing like one.Though she was a bit surprised by the question, she took it in her stride. “But then I thought, 'This is my time to shine and my time to showcase one of my great talents, and why not? We're all here to embrace ourselves.'" She also told her interviewers that she wished to make the most out of it and that she felt everybody was in the moment and enjoyed it, which was all that mattered at the end.

She also expressed that she didn’t agree with the tweets that criticised Harvey harshly for his choice of question, saying that the ultimate motto was to have fun and she was happy she was asked a fun question because it gets serious out there. "But after that question, I was feeling so comfortable," she revealed. Harnaaz also added that the pageants were there to celebrate themselves. “It's not about being the perfect beauty pageant girl. It's about being yourself on the stage,” she said. She also expressed that it takes huge courage to do something like that.

