Missing Titan sub: Will rising CO2 levels and lack of oxygen lead to sleep suffocation risk for adventurers?

In a race against time, rescue teams are tirelessly searching the vast depths of the Atlantic Ocean to locate the elusive Titan vessel, where five adventurers remain trapped. Disturbing reports from experts now reveal a grave danger as carbon dioxide levels onboard the submersible rise, posing a sedative effect that could lull the explorers into a perilous sleep.

The immediate concern stems from the rapid depletion of oxygen supplies inside the 22ft vessel. Worries grow as experts fear the loss of electrical power may have already occurred, potentially leading to the shutdown of vital CO2 scrubbers. These crucial devices are designed to filter out harmful CO2 levels in confined spaces, but their functioning might be compromised.

The situation is critical, and the rescue efforts have reached an utmost urgency. With each passing moment, the risk of the trapped adventurers succumbing to the sedative impact of increasing CO2 levels grows.

Experts warn of an impending hypothermia, but can it save the adventurers?

As oxygen levels steadily decline inside the Titan submersible, experts warn that the exhaled carbon dioxide will proportionally increase, posing a potential threat. According to a report in Daily Mail, Dr. Ken Ledez, a hyperbaric medicine specialist explains that as CO2 levels rise, it acts like an anesthetic gas, inducing a sedative effect that can lead to unconsciousness.

The dangers of CO2 poisoning are grave, as it can cause asphyxiation or hypercapnia, a condition where excessive amounts of CO2 flood the bloodstream. The trapped crew members are at risk as the CO2 levels continue to climb.

However, amidst this perilous situation, there is a glimmer of hope. Experts suggest that the frigid temperatures in the ocean's depths could present an unexpected advantage. Hypothermia, a condition triggered by extreme cold, may cause the crew to lose consciousness but potentially extend their survival, enabling them to endure the agonizing wait until rescue arrives.

Trapped submarine crew faces deadly carbon dioxide crisis, in a race against time and oxygen depletion

With rising carbon dioxide levels in the missing submarine, the lives of the crew hang in the balance. Under normal circumstances, PCO2 values should range between 35 to 45 mmHg, but surpassing this threshold disrupts brain function, leading to impaired muscle control, reasoning, and potential suffocation. Studies reveal that CO2 levels exceeding 10 percent can rapidly induce unconsciousness and fatal suffocation within minutes, due to insufficient oxygen.

While humans can survive approximately 15 minutes without oxygen, consciousness is lost much earlier, with brain damage likely after just a few minutes without air. The race against time intensifies as rescuers strive to avert the looming tragedy and bring the trapped crew safely back to the surface.

