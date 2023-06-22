Missing Titanic submarine: 12 Hours of oxygen left as rescue search expands with sonar picking banging sounds

The U.S. based OceanGate Expeditions, whose submersible vessel Titan was carrying the five crew members, was lost in the North Atlantic on Sunday.

The 22-foot submersible started its descent at 8 am on Sunday and after about one hour and forty-five minutes it had lost contact with the surface mother ship. Overall, it should have been a two hour dive to the Titanic.

The rescue search mission has expanded since then in the North Atlantic Ocean. Here is everything to know about the same.

Missing Titanic submarine rescue operation

The search for submersible carrying the crew of five people have expanded with more number of aircrafts and ships joining the US-Canadian rescue efforts.

The U.S. coast guards reported that sonar detected mysterious intermittent banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday and again on Wednesday four hours later. The noises were heard from the submersible’s last known location. Since then additional sonar devices have been deployed. The US Coast Guard has clarified that the source of these sounds still remains unknown.

Officials said that the mysterious noises that have been picked up by the Canadian military P3 plane above the site are still being analyzed by the experts and have been deemed ‘inconclusive’. First Coast Guard told reporters, “With respect to the noises specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you.”

However, the French ship Atalante carrying the Victor 6,000 underwater and winch can only reach the search site last night. This ROV is the only one capable of reaching the Titanic wreck, which is 4000 m beneath the ocean surface.

The submersible had a 96 hour emergency supply of oxygen onboard. According to the company the emergency supply of oxygen could have run out by Thursday morning. Experts claim that air supply also depends on the factors like how calm people are or if the submersible still has power.

This Titan submersible is carrying CEO of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

