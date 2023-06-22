Missing Titanic submarine: When did it go missing and can it be rescued? Here's the latest update

OceanGate's submersible Titan has been in the news ever since reports of its disappearance started floating. While rescue efforts are underway and latest updates are pouring in, people have been wondering how the five-person vessel went missing and whether the submarine can be rescued or not. Here's everything you need to know about the incident including when and how it happened and whether the rescue is possible.

When and how did Titan go missing?

Titan was on a tourist expedition to get a glimpse of the wreckage of the Titanic on 18 June 2023. Communication with the submersible was lost one hour and 45 minutes into its dive and when it did not resurface at its scheduled return time that very day, the authorities were informed. The submarine consisted of five passengers, who boarded it with the plan of a 10-hour round trip but unfortunately, the vessel went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Titan lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported the vessel to the site, and search operations were initiated later that day when it did not return at its designated time. There has been no confirmation about why the loss of contact happened or how close to the Titanic it was before it went missing. According to the OceanGate website, the vessel is about 8 feet high, 9 feet wide, 22 feet long, and weighs 23,000 pounds. It has the capacity to dive 13,000 feet into the ocean and handle 150 million pounds of pressure.

Titan: Can the missing submarine be rescued?

As per authorities, Titan's four-day breathable air supply will be exhausted on the morning of June 22, 2023. Apart from the dwindling oxygen, the carbon-fiber and titanium submersible has limited rations and the passengers might be facing organ failure, weakness, confusion, and loss of consciousness. The US Coast Guard, the US Navy, the US Air Force, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Canadian military, are involved in the search operation. France has reportedly sent a research ship, equipped with an underwater robot, on the quest.

Other than boats, aircrafts, and sonar equipment being used to scan the water and detect sounds, a few private and commercial groups are also involved in the search. According to recent reports, three C-130 aircraft, and three C-17 transport planes from the US military in addition to patrol aircrafts and two surface ships from the Canadian military are also attached the mission. An underwater robot is said to be searching the vicinity of the Titanic. Questions about whether or not the submersible can be rescued are floating on the Internet.

Recently, underwater "banging" and "acoustic feedback" noises were picked up by rescue mission officials. Even though the sounds are a small but encouraging sign, the location, the depth of the ocean, the quickly ending oxygen supply, and the weather conditions make the search a complex operation. The five passengers aboard the Titan are Stockton Rush who is the CEO of OceanGate, Paul-Henry Nargeolet who is a French maritime explorer, Hamish Harding who is the chairman of Action Aviation, Shahzada Dawood, who belongs to a prominent Pakistani, and Suleman Dawood, who is Shahzada's son.

