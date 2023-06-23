Missing Titanic Submersible: Are 5 passengers dead? New update reveals debris found

The submersible called Titan went out to explore the historic Titanic wreckage site in deep waters off the coast of Canada on Sunday. However, one hour and 45 minutes into its dive on the same day, the submersible with 5 passengers on board went missing. The list of passengers on the submersible include: Stockton Rush,OceanGate CEO and founder, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood along with Nargeolet, a French diver. Since the Titan sub has gone missing, authorities are doing their best to find the submersible carrying five onboard.

New updates claim debris has been found

CNN reported, debris has been found from the bow of the Titanic. According to the report, on Thursday, the US Coast Gaurd said, “The tail cone of the submersible was found approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor.”

A naval engineer called Alejandro Vilches Alarcon claimed that the submarine Titan might have faced an ‘implosion’ last Sunday which resulted in the missing of the sub.



Confirming the news of debris, a friend of two of the missing men said that debris has been found which includes ‘a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible.’ CNN reported that search is still on to discover the real reason behind the implosion that caused this devastating incident.

OceanGate issues statement on the missing Titan sub

OceanGate has also shared a statement which reads, “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”

Meanwhile, expressing their gratitude, OceanGate stated that these 5 people were “true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.” They expressed their sad feelings and said that they appreciate their commitment for their “tireless work.”

This message from OceanGate comes shortly after the days of search mission carried on by authorities to find the Titan sub. The sub that had 5 passengers on board went missing on Sunday and had an open search window till Thursday morning, giving hope that the passengers will be alive and well. It was said that the Titan had enough oxygen onboard to last till 96 hours that ended on Thursday morning.

As for Titanic, it was a British passenger line that hit an iceberg. The line sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912.

