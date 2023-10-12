Missouri teacher's OnlyFans joining leads to school resignation: All you need to know

Many people have turned to content creation as a way to earn extra money as OnlyFans has grown in popularity in recent years. Brianna Coppage, an English teacher at St. Clair High School, was suspended from her job after the school's administration learned that she was creating content on OnlyFans.

According to HuffPost, Superintendent Kyle Kruse stated that the 28-year-old teacher was not forced to leave and that throughout the procedure the school took "all possible steps to ensure confidentiality" while she was suspended.

In a statement about Coppage's original suspension, Kruse said that "an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites." According to Coppage, who spoke to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, she joined OnlyFans during the summer to supplement her second-year teaching pay, which she disclosed is roughly 42,000 dollars. With this amount, Missouri has one of the lowest starting teacher salaries in the nation, according to the National Education Association.

Coppage further added, “I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful…I do just wish things just happened in a different way.” Contrarily, Coppage disclosed that she had made up to 10,000 dollars a month on the OnlyFans website before the news of her teaching suspension became widely known.

The former teacher who is now a creator of OnlyFans hasn't said anything more about why she decided to leave her position or whether doing so implies she'll dedicate more time to OnlyFans. Under the user name brooklinlovexxx, Coppage's account is still active, where her description reads, “Yes… I'm THAT teacher."

