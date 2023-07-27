Mitch McConnell net worth: Salary, assets, and other details explored of longest running Republican Senator

Mitch McConnell is one of the most influential people in the U.S. holding one of the highest ranks in his party and the US. Government. McConnell is the Republican senator with the longest tenure in history. In seven Senate elections, most recently in 2020, the majority of voters in that state, supported him. Since January 3, 2007, he has served as the Republican caucus' minority or majority leader.

In 2018, McConnell overtook Bob Dole as the party's senator with the most years in office. With the help of his wife, former cabinet secretary Elaine Chao, and the well-planned investment of a modest bequest they got soon after his mother-in-law passed away in 2007, he also sits atop a multimillion-dollar wealth.

Mitch McConnell's net worth

Well, it's quite difficult to estimate exactly how much the lawmakers' assets are worth since they must include them on their personal financial disclosure forms, which range from $5 million to $25 million. McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao have a total net worth that ranges from $13.42 million to $54.56 million, according to the most current financial disclosure agreement that is publicly accessible, which was submitted in May 2018. Coming to the total, McConnell's net worth is reportedly $35 million

The couple has several assets, including stocks, mutual funds, bank accounts, trusts, and retirement accounts. McConnell said that he does not have any obligations that exceed $10,000. After the passing of his wife's mother in 2007, McConnell's net worth considerably increased. His 2008 financial disclosure form indicates a joint Vanguard Tax-Exempt Money Market Fund account that was a gift from his relative and is valued between $5 million and $25 million. In actuality, McConnell's marriage and joint accounts account for the majority of his fortune.

Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao's joint assets

McConelle’s wife, Elaine Chao also has had a lengthy career in politics. In her political career, she worked as the secretary of labor for eight years under President George W. Bush and the secretary of transportation for nearly another eight years under President Donald Trump.

Not only this, Chao oversaw the Peace Corps and served as president of the United Way of America. Before 2008, when they got a gift from Elaine Chao's father, McConnell and his wife didn't have much money. Since then, their assets, which are consistently disclosed on financial disclosure filings in broad ranges, have increased.

