Mom's Halloween decor nightmare: Viral TikTok shows 'inappropriate' lyrics from Target's singing pumpkin decoration

Halloween is a time for celebration, family, and eerie decorations. TikToker Brooke Foster, like many parents, wanted to spruce up her house for the Halloween season. She bought a cute singing pumpkin decoration from Target, thinking it would be a fun complement to her Halloween decorations. She had no idea this singing pumpkin had its own ambitions, which she and her small daughter didn't want to hear, as seen in her TikTok.

The unveiling: A viral TikTok shocker

Brooke revealed her disturbing finding in a video that rapidly went viral on TikTok, garnering 3.4 million views. The video started out innocently enough, with the LED pumpkin humming happily on the front porch. However, as the song's words progressed, it became evident that this was not your ordinary Halloween song.

Inappropriate lyrics raise eyebrows

The singing pumpkin's song lyrics contained words like "wicked for one night" and "'til morning it will be just us." Not only that, but it took a darker turn with lyrics like "How would you like to scream all night? I'll fill you with fright... and spoil you with my roasted pumpkin seeds."

Brooke's facial expression was terrific. "This is not appropriate," she remarked. "We're going to turn this down," she says, quickly lowering the volume on the unsuspecting pumpkin. "I don't know, we bought it from Target," she joked. "We'll just let him lip sync," she concluded. Here's the song the pumpkin was singing that we found on YouTube.

TikTok's response: A mix of shock and amusement

As Brooke's video spread on TikTok, the comments section was filled with a combination of surprise, humor, and incredulity. "My jaw DROPPED, but I also felt properly serenaded," one user remarked, summarizing the strange feeling of hearing the unexpected words. "'How would you like to scream all night?' is nuts omg," said another.

The mention of "roasted pumpkin seeds" prompted one commenter to remark, "The pumpkin seeds part is WILD lmaooo." The song had clearly taken an unexpected and potentially funny turn.

Comparing the LED pumpkin to Lewis: A wholesome alternative

While the scenario amused some TikTok viewers, others saw parallels between the singing pumpkin and Lewis, a popular Target pumpkin ornament renowned for proclaiming, "I am not a jack-o'-lantern. I guess now we know why Lewis was trying to distance himself from jack-o'-lanterns," one commenter remarked. 'I'm not like that,' he says. "Lewis made it clear he is not a jack-o'-lantern, and now we know why!" said another. “Lewis is a good person."

