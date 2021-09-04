Money Heist season 5 premiere ignites hilarious meme fest on Twitter, sets social media ablaze; Take a look

The much-awaited season 5 premiere of the popular Spanish web series, Money Heist, has taken social media by storm. Fans of the show had been waiting patiently for almost a year to watch the upcoming season. The makers of the web series have planned to release the season 5 in two volumes on the OTT platform Netflix. Of which one volume had a worldwide premiere on Friday, September 3. Ever since then, netizens resorted to social media to welcome the web show in a hilarious manner.

Fans from all across the world began a meme fest by sharing hilarious jokes surrounding the show. While some spoke about how they are gearing up to beg for Netflix passwords from their friends, many others expressed the bliss of finally watching new episodes in a hilarious manner. A user also commented how they don’t understand that people can live without watching the crime drama. For the unversed, the Spanish series after its launch in 2017, became an international sensation breaking several records.

Check out the memes here:

When you got to know money heist is released but u realised you don't have a Netflix subscription pic.twitter.com/urzoGGJ8kU — Bhai_party (@Bhaiparty1) September 3, 2021

#MoneyHeistSeason5

Me to my friend who has Netflix subscription pic.twitter.com/noPDTSY0ju — Bhai_party (@Bhaiparty1) September 3, 2021

People are so excited about #MoneyHeistSeason5 Le me who didn’t watch single episode yet pic.twitter.com/luZX6BJ0wR — SONUAAAA (@_memeions_) September 3, 2021

The original title for the show in Spanish is 'La Casa de Papel' and the plot revolves around the life of a criminal mastermind namely, The Professor. He plans to pull off the greatest heist in the recorded history and hence gathers exceptional crew members to rob a bank in order to print billions of euros. The group of eight take people present in the bank as hostages while the government tries to find a way to capture the Professor. Each season brings new interesting turns leaving fans at the edge of their seats. The fourth season of the show ends with the famous mask thieves figuring their way out of the Bank of Spain. The second volume of season 5 will be out in the month of December this year.

