TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to multiple deaths, mass killings, and violence.

According to Russian news outlets, the Investigative Committee said on Saturday that the number of fatalities and injuries from the gunman's attack on a Moscow music hall had risen to over 60, up from 40 before. The attack had left more than 145 people injured.

The Investigative committee said, "The bodies of the deceased are currently being examined. It is provisionally established that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise."

Terrorists barged into the crowded Moscow concert hall

On Friday night, as a large crowd gathered to see the veteran rock band Picnic, at least five attackers wearing camouflage and armed with automatic weapons stormed into the crowded performance hall on the western outskirts of the city, firing into the crowd and detonating explosives that caused a widespread fire.

Fire swiftly spread throughout the several thousand-seat Crocus City music arena, which has played host to renowned worldwide performers and is located in the northern Krasnogorsk area of the Russian capital. Black smoke and flames were seen streaming out of the hall in video footage from security forces-affiliated Telegram news channels Baza and Mash.

In other photos, there was at least one person still on the ground close to the entryway as two men moved through the hallway. Furthermore, concertgoers were observed attempting to escape or hiding beneath seats.

The emergency services ministry posted on its Telegram channel that some 100 people escaped through the theater basement and that others had sought refuge on the roof. However, according to the TASS news agency, around one-third of the complex was on fire. It was described as a "bloody terrorist attack" by Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, informed Russian news agencies that authorities had opened a terrorist inquiry and that the president was getting constant briefings on the attack.

ISIL takes responsibility for the attack

ISIL took responsibility for the attack in a statement released by its news agency, Amaq. The statement said that the group's fighters had attacked near Moscow, "killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely." Nothing further was said in the statement.

