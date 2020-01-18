Mountain Lions have been captured together in a home surveillance video

Mountain lions prefer to stay alone, and are rarely seen by anyone. But recently, they were captured together in a home surveillance video. Read below to find more about it.

When it comes to animals, some animals are extinct, while others can be rarely seen by humans or even another animal. And one such animal that's unusually seen by us is a mountain lion. Mountain lion is not seen by many since they prefer to avoid humans and stick to themselves. That's what makes their occurrence special.

Recently, CNN reported that a home surveillance camera captured five mountain lions hanging out together. It's quite surreal since these animals have been known as antisocial all this while. When CNN spoke to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, their spokesperson Peter Tira, said that they have shared with video and photos with their wildlife biologists and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together in the same photo or video.

As per the report, the only time these mountain lions come together is during the mating season. The spokesperson further added, amongst the mountain lion captured in the video, one particularly looks larger than others. He further added that even a glimpse of this sort is rare.

According to a study published in 2017, it was noted that mountain lions are not loners and sometimes share kills or overlap territories - going against the conventional wisdom of mountain lions as extremely territorial.

