Mr. Beast is joined by Justin Timberlake, Mark Cuban and others as they tour USD 100 million plus worth homes

Justin Timberlake and Mr. Beast are exploring houses that come with a lot of perks and are extremely expensive! A 1 dollar "shed" that appears to be on its last legs and the most expensive mansion, which MrBeast includes as his 100 million dollar mansion, are both shown in his most recent video, "Several famous pals, including Timberlake, join 1 dollar Vs 100,000,000 dollar House!"

From a 1 dollar house to a 1,000,000-dollar house, the next house represented a significant increase. It was a large home with four bedrooms. It featured a movie theater, an arcade, and a swimming pool with a tiny waterfall. One of the things Mr. Beast mentioned was the fact that the bathroom in this house was larger than the entire 1 dollar house.

Watch the video here:

Justin Timberlake and Mark Cuban join MrBeast in his latest video

MrBeast called Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, for the next home, which cost 45 million dollars. After looking around the house, there were jokes about there being a couch in the bathroom before Mark revealed that he does, in fact, have a couch in his bathroom.

The following home cost 69 million dollars. It is renowned for its decorative artwork and sculptures. It stands out from the competition due to its distinctive architecture and design. The team met with Miranda Cosgrove for the house tour. The home sound system in this property, which was specially designed by the inventor of the Walkman, was one of its most notable features.

Justin Timberlake and the group got together to tour the $100 Million Mega-Mansion. This mansion provided a lavish and expansive layout that was almost unimaginable. The walls were expertly constructed using rare Italian marble imports. The mansion had numerous baths and roomy bedrooms, so there was comfort and luxury everywhere.

MrBeast made a joke about buying the house with the singer while they were inspecting the property. Every feature of his opulent home is expensive, including the chandeliers, which alone cost a million dollars each. The owner could choose the automobile they wanted to drive and have it ready with the elevator thanks to the garage's cutting-edge car elevator. The difference between the $1 home and the 100 million dollars mansion was substantial.

