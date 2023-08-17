MrBeast calls for fans to be aware of swindlers conning them using his name; says 'Screw scammers'

With the emergence of thousands of social media platforms, the number of scammers on the site has also grown. A long-standing activity on the internet is parodying and posing as someone you're not. Things have grown much more confusing in the age of odd verification practices by platforms and influencers, though.

Because they frequently employ bogus advertisements and films to make it look like you will become wealthy, fraudsters have turned YouTube into a new hunting field. They frequently make false promises of free bitcoins or new gaming consoles. MrBeast has established a huge following on YouTube and all thanks to extravagant videos in which he invests a tonne of money on some of the most absurd you'll see on the site.

Mr. Beast alerts everyone about scammers

As a result of Mr. Beast's popularity on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, several fake profiles have appeared on each platform that claim to be him. He has criticized such fraudulent YouTube videos in the past, but the scam accounts are getting increasingly prevalent on the other two platforms as well. The bogus accounts prey on followers by promising them large prizes, usually money, just as it was one of his videos, or by pleading with you to assist by sending the account money.

Jimmy uploaded an Instagram story to further alert followers about those who seem to have been attempting to extort money from supporters on a more frequent basis. In his story, he said, "Lots of people impersonate me! If you get a message from an account that’s not this one it’s not real. Screw scammers"

The fake profiles may have the same bio, and profile picture as MrBeast's account, but the username will never be verified and will always have a string of digits at the end.

MrBeast is one of the most popular channels in terms of views and subscribers. He has a wide variety of popular videos, but one of his most well-known is the Squid Game reenactment game show he and his crew created in 2021.

Currently, his crew is putting the finishing touches on MrBeast's biggest video yet, which will include sets that are twice as large as those in the Squid Game video with a production budget to match.

