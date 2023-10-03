MrBeast signs major sponsorship deal with THIS American sports franchise: What we know so far

MrBeast dabbles in practically every genre of content development, including sports. The popular YouTuber participated in the Sidemen Charity Match in September. Additionally, there were rumors of a future boxing bout because MrBeast trained with Logan Paul. There aren't many sports-related endeavors that he can't pursue as the YouTuber with the most subscribers (he now has over 186 million).

This is particularly relevant in light of a recent Forbes report that revealed the businessman is earning more than twice as much as his rival. And now to add to his new ventures, Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, and the Charlotte Hornets have partnered up, and the NBA team's jerseys will now bear the emblem of MrBeast's snack firm.

ALSO READ: What did MrBeast say about his recent Samsung partnership? YouTuber clears air after sponsorship controversy

Charlotte Hornet's announces partnership with MrBeast

Feastables has been named the Charlotte Hornets' exclusive jersey patch partner for the 2023–2024 campaign, the organization announced. The Feastables logo will be sewn on the jerseys of the Charlotte Hornets as well as those of the Hornets Venom GT, an esports team competing in the NBA 2K League, and the Greensboro Swarm, an NBA G League team connected to the Hornets. Even the backdrops the Charlotte Hornets utilize for press conferences and interviews will have Feastables branding. On October 10,

Charlotte will play its season opener against the Miami Heat. If the jersey will be sold with the Feastables logo, that is yet to be determined. The team's head said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Feastables and North Carolina native MrBeast into our Hornets family. We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch. We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved.”

About Feastables

In January 2022, MrBeast introduced Feastables, which is now well-known for selling chocolate bars and biscuits bearing the MrBeast name. Jim Murray, the former president of the protein snack bar company RxBar, and Night Media's venture section, which is a talent management organization, both assisted him in creating the brand. In the months following its release, Feastables was able to generate over 10 million dollars.

Along with owning Feastables, MrBeast also owns MrBeast Burger, which employs cooks to prepare delivery-only orders solely out of existing restaurants or other places. But in July of last year, MrBeast sued his virtual colleague in the kitchen for allegedly serving consumers "inedible" burgers, and the latter sued MrBeast back.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Mr. Beast give random college student $20,000? Real reason revealed