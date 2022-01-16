Mrs India Navdeep Kaur’s ‘Kundalini Chakra’ inspired outfit will leave you stunned, pics go viral

Navdeep Kaur may be from a small town near Odisha’s Rourkela but she is making India proud currently by representing it at Mrs World pageant 2022. This beauty pageant is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. She was crowned Mrs India World and went on to represent the country in the pageant currently taking place in the USA. Although she did not make it to the finals, Navdeep did make it to the headlines for her National costume that was inspired by Kundalini Chakra.

Navdeep Kaur won the title of Best National Costume at the Mrs World 2022. She stunned in a golden outfit that we bet would leave you speechless after you look at the pictures. Her outfit was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra, the sleeping, dormant potential force in a human. Navdeep’s outfit included a huge headgear that looked like a face of a serpent. The headgear also had teeth. Her entire outfit had several elements of serpent including a stick, long golden boots and even her hand accessories. The pictures of Navdeep Kaur have been going viral on the internet and according to the caption, her outfit symbolises the movement of energy in the chakras of the body. She wrote, “*drumrolls* We present to you the National Costume of one and only Mrs. India. World 2021, Mrs. Navdeep Kaur wearing this Avant Garde outfit which is inspired by the ‘*Kundalini Chakra*’. This collection symbolizes the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown. #NavdeepforMrsWorld.”

Take a look:

Talking about Navdeep Kaur, she has been married for the past seven years and has a six-year-old daughter.

