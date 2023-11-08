Muhlaysia Booker case update: Kendrell Lyles charged with 48 years for 2019 murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

In a somber chapter of legal proceedings, Kendrell Lyles, 37, has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of Muhlaysia Booker, a 22-year-old transgender woman. This sentence comes after a guilty plea in the case, as Lyles was set to face trial for the fatal shooting.

However, this distressing incident was just one part of a series of unfortunate events that befell Booker, illustrating the challenges faced by the transgender community even today.

The tragic events surrounding Muhlaysia Booker

Muhlaysia Booker's life was cut short in a tragic sequence of events. As reported by USA Today, about a month prior to her fatal shooting in May 2019, she faced a brutal assault. A video captured the distressing scene where several men attacked her after a minor car accident.

The situation escalated as the other driver involved in the accident brandished a gun. Booker couldn’t leave until she paid for the vehicle damage. Spectators gathered, and horrifyingly, someone offered a sum of money to another man to physically assault Booker.

The video went viral on social media, depicting the disturbing assault while onlookers witnessed and cheered. Edward Thomas, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Following this publicized assault, Booker was found dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed that she was picked up by an unknown person in a car matching the description of one Kendrell Lyles drove. Lyles was from the area where transgender individuals were known to be frequent.

Additionally, both Booker and Lyles' phones were tracked to the same location around the time of her death. Despite this, Lyles' attorney expressed uncertainty regarding the motive for the killing.

Rise in violence against LGBTQ+ community

Booker's tragic fate is not an isolated incident. Data from various sources, including the Human Rights Campaign and FBI reports, reveal an alarming increase in hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to the most recent Crime in the Nation report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 11,288 single-bias incidents affected 13,278 victims. Over half were race or ethnicity-based, 17.2% targeted sexual orientation, and 4% were related to gender identity. The Human Rights Council noted a 13.8% surge in sexual orientation-based reports and a 32.9% increase in gender identity-based hate crimes compared to 2021.

As of 2013, the Human Rights Campaign has monitored 334 instances of lethal violence targeting transgender and gender non-conforming individuals in the United States. Among these cases, 75% affected transgender women of color, with approximately 62% being Black transgender women. Texas recorded almost 10% of these killings, surpassing other states in the tally.

