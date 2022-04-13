Multiple people shot at New York subway; Police rules out terror attack

Many people were gunned down at a subway station in New York’s Brooklyn. According to Reuters, a gunman who was wearing a mask had set off a smoke bomb and had opened the fire on the passengers. The incident left injured 16 people. Ten people were directly hit by the gunfire and out of them, five are in critical but stable condition.

After the horrific incident that took place during the Tuesday morning rush at the 36th Street stop in Sunset Park, the New York Police are looking for a man with a gas mask and a green-type construction vest, and a hooded sweatshirt. The police have described him as a heavy build man.

In addition to this, the New York Police have said that they are not treating the attack as an act of terrorism. New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the shooting was not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism. She further added that the authorities would not rule anything out as a motive. In a press conference as reported in Reuters, she said, "This morning, as a Manhattan-bound N train waited to enter the 36th (Street) station, an individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask, he then took a canister out of his bag and opened it. The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform."

Also, the Police have shut down the neighbourhood after the attack and closed off the area immediately with yellow crime-scene tape.

