NASA Artemis 2 Moon Mission: Who are the four astronauts flying? Here's everything you need to know

NASA announced the four astronauts of Artemis II, who will go on a 10-day flight around the moon, on Monday, April 3, 2023. As per reports, this crew is expected to become the first moon voyagers since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Continue reading to know more details about the program and the crew members chosen for this journey.

Who are the four astronauts chosen by NASA?

The recently-announced quartet consists of commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. The Artemis II crew was announced during an event held at Ellington Field, Houston, Texas. "Artemis II will be NASA's first crewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft around the Moon to verify today’s capabilities for humans to explore deep space and pave the way for long-term exploration and science on the lunar surface," the description reads.

"Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy, each of these adventurers has their own story. But together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum — out of many, one. Together, we will usher in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers — the Artemis Generation," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

1) Reid Wiseman

Wiseman is a NASA astronaut from Baltimore, Maryland. The 47-year-old military man has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, and an engineering master's from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. Assigned as the commander of the Artemis II mission, he has served as the chief of NASA's astronaut office from December 2020 to November 2022.

"This is a global effort, Artemis 2, and it's only going to get larger with Artemis 3 and beyond as we get private spaceflight involved; SpaceX is building our lander for Artemis 3. So to the NASA workforce, to our program managers, our center directors that are here, the amazing political support that we feel right now to bring our country together, to bring our entire world together to go explore to get to Mars and beyond, we say a huge thank you," Wiseman said during the announcement ceremony.

2) Victor Glover

Glover is a fighter pilot from Pomona, California. The 46-year-old has a bachelor's degree in engineering from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and three engineering master's degrees from Air University at Edwards Air Force Base, Naval Postgraduate School, and Air University. Assigned as the pilot of Artemis II, he has a spaceflight under his belt titled Crew-1, the first operational mission to the International Space Station that SpaceX flew for NASA.

"We need to celebrate this moment in human history. Because Artemis 2 is more than a mission to the moon, and it's more than a mission that has to happen before we send people to the surface of the moon. It is the next step on the journey that gets humanity to Mars," he said during the NASA announcement ceremony.

3) Christina Koch

Koch is an electrical engineer from Jacksonville, North Carolina. The 44-year-old has a bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from North Carolina State University. She has worked as an electrical engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Assigned as the mission specialist of Artemis II, Koch has performed scientific fieldwork in remote locations such as Antarctica, Greenland, and northern Alaska. "Am I excited? Absolutely. But my real question is, Are you excited? And I ask that because the one thing I'm most excited about is that we are going to carry your excitement, your aspirations, your dreams with us on this mission. Artemis 2: your mission," she said during the ceremony.

4) Jeremy Hansen

Hansen is a Canadian Space Agency astronaut from London, Ontario. The 47-year-old has a bachelor's degree in honours space science and a master's degree in physics from the Royal Military College of Canada, Kingston, Ontario. He is a colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force and served as a fighter pilot from 2004 to 2009. In 2017, Hansen led the training of NASA and CSA astronaut candidates, becoming the first Canadian to hold this post.

Assigned as the mission specialist of Artemis II, Hansen is flying under an agreement between the US and Canada. He will be the first non-American to leave Earth's orbit and fly to the moon. "Our scientists, our engineers, the Canadian Space Agency, the Canadian Armed Forces, across government, all of our leadership working together under a vision to take step by step — and all of those have added up to this moment where a Canadian is going to the moon with our international partnership, and it is glorious," he said during the ceremony.

What is the mission?

The Artemis II will board NASA's Orion spacecraft atop a Space Launch System rocket from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 10-day mission will not orbit or land on the moon but follow a hybrid free return trajectory. The quartet will come within 6,479 miles, or 10,427 kilometers, of the lunar surface and travel 6,400 miles, or 10,300 kilometers, beyond the far side of the moon. From this point, they will be able to see both Earth and the moon from the spacecraft's windows, reports Collect Space.

The official NASA description says, "Four astronauts will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis." The space agency's website adds that the mission includes "landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon."