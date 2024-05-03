According to a surprising discovery, Earth has received a mysterious signal from space. Psyche, NASA's newest spacecraft, detected that the source of the signal was about 140 million miles away from it. It is equal to 1.5 times the distance from Earth to the Sun. NASA has verified that the source of the signal is significantly closer to Earth than most people might think, even though many might assume it originated from alien sources.

What is Psyche?

Psyche is a spacecraft that NASA launched in its space mission towards asteroid 'Psyche 16'. It is thought to be mostly made of metal, which is unusual for an asteroid in our solar system. According to reports, the asteroid is situated in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

What will Psyche do?

NASA's primary objective for this mission is to investigate the composition of the asteroid and learn more about its mysteries. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSoC) system is a sophisticated technology aboard the spacecraft Psyche. The purpose of this system is to send laser beams over great cosmic distances. This technological marvel is an example of human ingenuity and has the potential to completely transform interplanetary communication. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

To facilitate high-speed data transmission and real-time streaming of high-definition imagery and video—both essential for humanity's hopes of visiting Mars and beyond—NASA plans to use optical communications for the next missions. Psyche's project lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Meera Srinivasan, expressed happiness over a recent milestone the mission accomplished.

Advertisement

What does this recent accomplishment stand for?

This accomplishment has far-reaching consequences that extend well beyond our immediate cosmic neighborhood. It opens the door for more space exploration projects while also improving our knowledge of far-off celestial bodies. Humanity is getting closer to achieving lofty objectives like crewed expeditions to Mars, where real-time connection and data transmission are crucial, by utilizing cutting-edge communication technology like DSOC.

ALSO READ: What is Asteroid Selam? NASA's Lucy discovers cosmic toddler