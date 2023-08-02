NASA loses communication with Voyager 2 following error in command: What will happen now?

NASA lost its contact with its spacecraft Voyager 2 last month, which has been operational for the past 46 years. But yesterday, the Voyager team at the agency revealed that they were able to pick up a signal from Voyager 2. Since 1977, Voyager 2 has been traveling the universe, but this month, a mistaken command caused it to tilt its antenna two degrees away from Earth. The probe ceased to accept orders and quit transmitting data as a result.

Suzanne Dodd, who is a project manager, said, "We enlisted the help of the (Deep Space Network) and Radio Science groups to help to see if we could hear a signal from Voyager 2. This was successful in that we see the ‘heartbeat’ signal from the spacecraft. So, we know the spacecraft is alive and operating. This buoyed our spirits."

What will happen to NASA's Voyager 2 now?

More than 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) from Earth, Voyager 2 is speeding into interstellar space, or the area between the stars, at an estimated speed of 34,390 mph (55,346 km/h). The agency also confirmed that ‘Voyager 2’ is in good health. However, after the error in command and losing its connection, there is a chance for the probe now that communication has been restored, although in a very limited way.

The time it took for the signal to travel from the spacecraft to Earth, which is about 20 billion kilometers (more than 12 billion miles) distant, was probably around 18 hours. Despite the fact that stable contact has not yet been established, Voyager 2 is prepared to adjust its orientation many times in order to maintain its antenna pointed at Earth. NASA announced that the next reset will take place on October 15 and hopes for communication to resume. Nasa anticipates that the spacecraft, which is crammed with scientific instruments, will continue on its intended course through space.

Voyage 1 and Voyager 2

Even in the absence of commands, the team at NASA expects that Voyager 2 will follow its intended course. Voyager 1, on the other hand, is currently 14 billion miles (24 billion km) from Earth and is still functioning normally and maintaining contact with the Deep Space Network Agency.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are both in interstellar space and are the only spacecraft to function outside of the heliosphere. It is the sun's bubble of magnetic fields and particles that stretches well beyond Pluto's orbit, gathering important data as they travel into undiscovered interstellar space.

