NASA predicts rare interstellar explosion to be visible from Earth soon; Here’s what we know

NASA recently made an exciting announcement. This summer, a star or nova will explode, resulting in a spectacular show visible from Earth. Astronomers and stargazers are looking forward to this rare event and hope to learn the exact date soon from NASA, as per the Economic Times.

The Blaze Star: A celestial phenomenon

The star in question, known as T Coronae Borealis or the Blaze Star, is about 3000 light years away. The Blaze Star, which is made up of a white dwarf (a compact, Earth-sized remnant of a dead star), is shrouded in mystery. Normally dormant, it occasionally erupts into a nova, which is a thermonuclear explosion caused by the accumulation of hydrogen from a neighboring red giant.

Understanding the life cycle of stars

Stars like the Blaze Star go through a fascinating evolution. Initially powered by hydrogen, stars the size of our Sun eventually expand into red giants, swelling to hundreds of times their original size. As these giants lose heat and mass, they collapse into white dwarfs, dense remnants with masses comparable to the Sun but reduced to a fraction of its size.

On average, the Blaze Star experiences these explosive events, known as novae, every 80 years. The upcoming nova, which is expected to occur this month, will provide a rare spectacle for Earth-based observers.

Astronomers recommend focusing on the Northern Crown, located west of the Hercules constellation, or drawing a line from Arcturus to Vega, the two brightest stars in the northern hemisphere, which leads to Hercules and the Corona Borealis.

The science behind the Nova

Unlike a supernova, which can destroy a star, a nova is a sudden burst of energy that ejects material into space while leaving the star intact. This explosion occurs when accumulated hydrogen on the white dwarf's surface undergoes a runaway nuclear reaction, resulting in a massive release of energy and light.

As excitement grows and astronomers prepare their telescopes, this celestial event promises to fascinate skywatchers with its unique glimpse into the cosmic dance of stars.

Stay tuned for NASA updates as we await the blaze of the Blaze Star, a reminder of the universe's breathtaking beauty and complexity.

