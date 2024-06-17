NASA warns of a 98ft plane-sized asteroid approaching Earth; Details inside

NASA has discovered an asteroid named 2024 LB4, which will pass close to Earth on June 16, 2024. This asteroid, which is roughly the size of a commercial airliner with a diameter of 98 feet, will pass by safely, nearly eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon. While this may sound concerning, NASA assures us that there is no threat to our planet.

How close will the asteroid get?

The asteroid is expected to pass by our planet on June 16, 2024. This date is significant for astronomers and space enthusiasts alike, as they track the asteroid's journey through our solar system.

In 2024, LB4 will come within 1,800,000 miles of Earth. While this distance may appear to be alarmingly close, it is important to consider the context. This is approximately eight times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. In astronomical terms, this distance is safe and poses no threat to our planet.

NASA's role in monitoring NEOs

Despite the asteroid's proximity, NASA has confirmed that there is no need for concern. The 1,800,000-mile distance ensures that the 2024 LB4 will pass by safely. This evaluation is based on rigorous calculations and monitoring by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The detection and tracking of 2024 LB4 are part of NASA's ongoing Near-Earth Object (NEO) monitoring program. NASA uses a network of telescopes and radar systems to monitor the skies. This mission relies heavily on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). CNEOS calculates the orbits, sizes, and potential hazards of asteroids and comets that pass close to Earth.

Why is monitoring asteroids important?

Asteroids, such as the 2024 LB4, are a common feature of our solar system's dynamic environment. Many such objects routinely pass by Earth without incident. These asteroids provide valuable opportunities for scientific research and can shed light on the composition and history of our solar system. NASA's vigilant observation and tracking efforts help us better understand these celestial visitors and plan for any potential future impacts.

NASA's preparedness to monitor and study NEOs is critical for planetary defense. By identifying and tracking objects like 2024 LB4, NASA can devise strategies to mitigate potential threats. This ongoing effort includes international cooperation and the use of cutting-edge technology to ensure Earth's safety.

