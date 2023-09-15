NASA's latest UFO Report: Here's what's been mentioned so far

The long-awaited initial report from NASA's UFO investigation team was finally published, and the committee's scientists found no evidence that reported sightings had alien origins. But now, the space agency has appointed a new chief to investigate the anomaly since it was unable to completely rule out that possibility.

According to reports by BBC, this much-expected research provides no clear proof that the truth is out there. But it did lay out how NASA will use advanced technology and artificial intelligence to look into what it terms UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, declared that the US space agency would not only lead the investigation into potential UAP events but would also share information more transparently.

What more does the UFO report say?

According to the report of NASA's very final page, it said that there is "no reason to conclude," that extraterrestrial sources are responsible for the many UAP sightings that NASA has looked into. Despite the report's lack of a conclusion about the existence of extraterrestrial life, NASA did not rule out the possibility of "potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth's atmosphere".

According to reports by Nicola Fox, the assistant administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, UAP is "one of our planet's greatest mysteries," and this is mostly due to the paucity of good-quality data.

Despite the large number of reported UAP sightings, Ms. Fox stated that often there isn't enough information "to be used to make conclusive scientific conclusions about the nature and origin of UAP."

Why is NASA hiding the identity of its new director for UAP research?

There will be a new director of NASA's UAP research, although the agency hasn't revealed its identity. Considering that NASA has promised to be more open with its UAP research, the specifics of the position and how much they will be paid were surprisingly hidden at Thursday's briefing. One explanation for this would be to protect the new director from any potential condemnation from the public.

According to Dr. Daniel Evans, NASA's Assistant Deputy Associate Administrator for study, the members of the UAP study group have received "actual threats. He said that NASA takes the team's security and safety "extremely seriously" and that the threats had an impact on the decision to withhold the UAP research director's identity from publication.

NASA to use AI for future research

By using crowdsourcing tactics, NASA hopes to close the data gap, which it has acknowledged as one of its largest obstacles to better understanding and recognizing UAPs. The report also stated that machine learning and artificial intelligence are "essential tools" for identifying UAPs.

