NASA’s Sunita Williams stuck in space for 52 days; Return date still unannounced

Sunita Williams, an Indian-American astronaut, and her colleague Butch Wilmore have been stuck in space for 52 days. The 10-day mission was unexpectedly delayed due to technical issues with their spacecraft as per Boeing. They launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, but the mission has experienced several setbacks since then.

Technical glitches complicate Williams and Wilmore's return

The Starliner spacecraft, which was supposed to return Williams and Wilmore to Earth after a brief mission, has encountered several technical issues. Five of its 28 maneuvering thrusters failed, a propellant valve malfunctioned, and five helium leaks were reported. These issues have significantly slowed the spacecraft's return schedule.

NASA and Boeing engineers are actively addressing these issues. Boeing's Starliner team recently completed ground testing and data reviews for the spacecraft's Reaction Control System thrusters. According to a recent update from Boeing Space on X (formerly Twitter), a landing date may be set soon, with opportunities throughout August.

NASA has not yet confirmed a return date for Williams and Wilmore

Despite ongoing efforts to resolve the issues, NASA has yet to provide a specific return date for Williams and Wilmore. Mark Nappi, Boeing's Starliner program manager and vice president, expressed confidence that the spacecraft could safely return the crew. "I'm very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with," Nappi said.

Advertisement

NASA's commercial crew program director had originally hoped for a return by the end of July. However, an exact date has yet to be determined. According to Reuters, the current mission is critical for Boeing because it is the last step before the spacecraft receives NASA certification for routine astronaut flights.

Ongoing tests and Williams and Wilmore's optimism

Boeing and NASA are conducting a variety of tests to understand the technical problems better. Tests have been carried out at New Mexico's White Sands Missile Range to replicate the problems and identify their causes. Additionally, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is investigating why a specific seal in the Starliner's propulsion system allowed helium to leak.

Despite the uncertainty of their return, Williams and Wilmore remain optimistic. "I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem," Williams said. Wilmore echoed her sentiments: "That mantra you've heard, failure is not an option," he said. “And that’s why we’re staying, because we’re going to test it. That’s what we do.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Noah Presgrove's family remembers his dreams and future plans before his mysterious death; Here’s what we know