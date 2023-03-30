Nashville School shooter Audrey Hale wrote 'manifesto' about the attack; Full incident decoded

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former Covenant School student who committed a deadly shooting at the school on Monday had left some writings behind said Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference. Hale was armed with two AR-style weapons and a handgun killed three students and three adults. Police identified the victims as students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9; and staff members Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. According to Drake, she had numerous papers, maps, and sketches of the school's entrance, which show she came prepared with the intention to commit the crime.

Police officers found manifesto at Hale’s house

During the press conference, Drake said that they recovered a “manifesto” and maps that appeared to include entry points for the school. He was quoted saying, “We found some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.” Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett said, “We need to know what was going through this person's head, and the manifesto should be made public.” However, the spokesperson of police department said, “We will not be releasing the manifesto during an open investigation.”

Moreover, talking about the identification of Hale, she was a transgender said Drake. He said, “We’re investigating all the leads, and once we know exactly, we will let you know.” However, clarifying his remarks, Don Aaron, a police spokesman said, “Audrey Hale is a biological woman who, on a social media profile, used male pronouns.”

Was Hale mentally unstable?

Hale’s own parents were unaware that Hale possessed multiple firearms. However, they knew that she had one gun which she had already sold. During the press conference, Drake said that Hale “was under care, a doctor's care, for an emotional disorder.” He further added that Hale’s parents felt that their child should not have owned weapon due to mental health concerns.

