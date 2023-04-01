Nashville shooter Audrey Hale's ex-basketball teammate reveals her 'obsessive' behaviour, check details

Audrey Hale, the Nashville shooter, who opened fire on Christian-based Covenant School is said to have been "obsessive" and "stalkerish" toward her former middle school basketball teammates. The 28-year-old, who reportedly had started using he/him pronouns recently, was a former student of the school she attacked. Hale killed three young students and three staff members before being shot dead by the police on Monday, March 27.

Audrey Hale and her 'obsessive' behavior

As per her former basketball teammates, Hale was a shy girl who enjoyed playing basketball at Isaiah T Creswell Middle School. "Audrey was super timid when we first met her. We had real camaraderie. As far as on the court, we were like a family," Averianna Patton told The Tennessean. “We felt she was shy. So we embraced her and really befriended her," said another teammate Mia Phillips.

ALSO READ: Who was Audrey Hale? 14 things to know about the Nashville shooter

She added that she occasionally received memorabilia from Hale connected to their time on the Creswell team together but had no idea how the shooter knew what her address was. "I'm trying to be as respectful and also as honest as possible. It felt obsessive. It felt like stalkerish behavior," said Phillips. In February 2022, Hale came uninvited to the birthday party of a former teammate at Ponobe's Bar and Restaurant in Goodlettsville. She was acting visibly drunk, stumbling and slurring words. But the others told her that Hale did not drink anything.

Phillips revealed that she tried to get Hale's phone so she could contact her family and get her back home safely but she refused. "Everybody was confused. It was just rubbing us in a weird way of like, giving us a really negative feeling. It didn't feel right," she explained. Phillips added that when Hale kept refusing their help, she left the party soon after. Phillips said that Hale then started messaging her on social media begging her to come back.

She noted that Hale's messages were clear and grammatically correct, and not the kind of messages sent by someone as drunk as Hale was pretending to be. Phillips also recalled her showing up at their former teammate Sidney Sims's funeral uninvited. She added that Hale started following her to her car to hang out. "I was expressing to her that it was not the time or the place, that we were all grieving," said Phillips.

Moments before Hale entered the school to open fire, she reportedly sent Patton messages on Instagram. "I'm planning to die today. You'll probably hear about me on the news after I die," the messages read. As per the police, Hale left behind a manifesto with maps of the school, detailed entry-exit points, and CCTV camera locations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s final messages to former teammate Averianna Patton: Here’s everything to know