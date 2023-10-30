National Cat Day 2023: A whisker-twitching journey through cat history

Cats have long been known for their mystery and independence. Many cat owners will agree that it frequently feels as if we don't own cats; they gladly enable us to share our lives with them. Our history with these enthralling creatures, on the other hand, dates back thousands of years, indicating a lasting and interesting link between people and felines as per USA Today.

A timeless connection: Cats through millennia

Desmond Morris, in his acclaimed book Catworld: A Feline Encyclopedia, revealed a surprising revelation that provides insight into our long-standing relationship with cats. Archaeologists in Cyprus discovered an 8,000-year-old cat jawbone, the first known evidence of a domesticated cat. This ancient discovery suggests that cats have been human companions for millennia, predating written history.

Divine companions: Cats in ancient Egypt

According to USA Today, the historical relevance of cats is not confined to their existence in ancient Cyprus. Cats were considered heavenly in the kingdom of the Pharaohs. Bastet, the Egyptian goddess of love, was represented with the head of a cat, signifying the Egyptians' reverence for these creatures. Killing a cat in ancient Egypt was not only frowned upon; it was often punishable by death, illustrating the intimate relationship between cats and Egyptian civilization.

Furthermore, the finding of a cat burial site in Beni-Hassan's ancient Egyptian cemetery adds another depth to this intriguing history. Scientists discovered 300,000 cat mummies in this burial cemetery, demonstrating how much cats were revered and commemorated in ancient Egypt.

The dark ages: Cats and superstitions in Europe

The attitude of cats in Europe changed dramatically over the Middle Ages as time passed. Cats, which were formerly respected in Egypt, were connected with the occult and the devil. Cat superstitions and concerns arose, and they were frequently associated with witchcraft and bad omens. Cats' cryptic character and autonomous conduct led to the superstitions that surrounded them.

Domesticated cats are now common in homes all around the world. Cats have left an unmistakable paw impression on our common past, whether you see them as valued companions, enigmatic enemies, faithful pets, or indifferent housemates. With their independent personality, reassuring purrs, and amusing antics, these enchanting creatures continue to charm us, reminding us of the eternal bond between humans and felines.

