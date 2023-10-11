'Nazis during the Holocaust': American mom lashes out at Hamas following daughter's murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

In a heart-wrenching interview on MSNBC's The Reid Out, Hannie Ricardo, a mother from New York City, shared her anguish and grief after her 26-year-old daughter, Oriya Ricardo, was among the victims of the Hamas attack at an Israeli music festival. This devastating incident has prompted her to make a powerful comparison between the actions of Hamas and the Nazis, emphasizing the need for the global community to unite against such acts of terror.

Tragedy strikes at an Israeli music festival

Hannie Ricardo's emotional words resonated with the pain of countless families who lost their loved ones in the senseless violence. She described the victims as young people who came together to dance and enjoy music but, tragically, did not return home. With tears in her eyes, she expressed her determination to make the world aware that funds given to Hamas do not benefit the people of Gaza; instead, they fuel acts of terrorism.

A striking comparison to history

Comparing Hamas to the Nazis during the Holocaust, Hannie Ricardo underscores the gravity of their actions. She calls for global intervention and a united front against the terror organization, stating that "the world needs to fight them." This comparison serves as a powerful reminder of the horrors perpetrated by Hamas and the need for a unified response to curb their actions, as reported by the New York Post.

In the interview, Ms. Ricardo highlights the tragedy that befell her youngest daughter, Oriya, who embodied the spirit of joy and happiness. Her plea extends beyond personal loss, as she stresses that these acts of terrorism affect not only Israelis but also Palestinians who are held hostage by the actions of Hamas and Iran. She emphasizes that Israel's response is often defensive, reacting to threats, and never the instigator of the conflict.

Ms. Ricardo's words echo her fear that terrorists, once done with one target, will inevitably seek out more. She references the tragic events of 9/11 as a reminder that terrorism knows no boundaries and spares no one. Her poignant plea is not only a call to honor her daughter's memory but also a plea to the world to unite against the ongoing terrorism in the Gaza Strip.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, innocent lives on both sides continue to be lost, leaving countless families shattered. The tragic story of Hannie Ricardo and her daughter, Oriya, serves as a painful reminder of the need for international efforts to bring peace and security to the region. In the face of such immense loss, her message is clear: the world must stand together to combat terrorism and prevent further bloodshed.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

