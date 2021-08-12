Neeraj Chopra jumps to 2nd position in World Athletics rankings after Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra has etched his name in the history of India and the Olympics after winning a gold medal for javelin throw in the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020. He became India's first athlete to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. Indians are still not over this achievement and are still in the celebratory mode. Well, there is another piece of great news for India and especially Neeraj as his name jumps to the second position in the World Athletics rankings.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Livemint.com, Neeraj Chopra has accomplished the second rank in the World Athletics ranking. The first on this list is Germany's Johannes Vetter followed by India's Neeraj Chopra, and then it has Poland's, Marcin Krukowski. This is indeed another feather in Neeraj's hat. Chopra has been ranked second with a score of 1315. At the same time, Johannes Vetter has a 1396 score as per the latest update issued by World Athletics.

For the unversed, Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became India's first athlete to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

Neeraj Chopra had 143,000 followers on Instagram before the Olympics but now has a staggering 3.2 million, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

