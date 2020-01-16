Nerve Injury: THESE herbal treatments can cure the nerve injury by reducing the pain

Suffering from nerve injury? Learn how you can heal this injury and reduce the pain of it with some easy herbal treatments.

Our nerves are the prime parts of our body, which regulate our functioning towards everything. It controls the muscular tissues, checks our breathing and helps us to sense the temperature whether it is chilling or scorching. So, to keep us functioning well, first our nerves have to work properly, which means we cannot afford a single nerve injury. But at times, there might be arriving such situations, which would bring nerve injury with them like autoimmune illnesses, any kind of trauma, diabetes, infectious illness and dietary deficiencies, etc. And some of the symptoms of nerve injury are lightheadedness, bladder disorder, weak point, numbness, muscle ache, dry eyes and mouth, hyperhidrosis (too much sweat) or anhidrosis (too little sweat), etc. Although proper medication can cure this injury, some herbal treatments are also there to cure this damage to the nerve. Some of the popular herbal treatments for nerve injury are given right below. Check these out!

Say YES to Fish every day

Fishes like Salmon, Sardines and Black Cod are rich in omega-3 fatty acid, which is quite helpful to cure nerve injury according to the research. DHA or docosahexaenoic acid builds up the myelin, which is the protective coating of nerve cells. This is an omega-3 fatty acid, which is present in all seafood equivalent to fish. So, adding fish to your meal daily will improve the nerve injury.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion's Mane Mushroom aka hedgehog mushroom or white jelly fungus is good for both culinary and health benefits. It is used in China, India, Japan and Korea for cooking. It is beneficial for our mind. It can also promote nerve enlargement. You can take this mushroom two times a day to scale back the pain of nerve injury.

The age-old remedy Acupuncture

The goodness of it has been in use in Asia since ages to improve blood circulation and heal any kind of pain. As it can improve blood circulation, the boost blood flow helps to reduce the ache in the nerves to cure the injury.

A daily routine of mild workout

Making a daily routine of doing some easy and mild workouts like strolling and hiking steps can boost blood flow. This can normalise the provision of oxygen to the nerves thus healing the injury. So, you should stroll for 15 minutes every day to boost your nerve health to cure the injury.



