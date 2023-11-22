'Netflix documentary department looking at this': Fans pour in with crazy reactions after Sam Altman's return as OpenAI CEO

After intense talks about Sam Altman's departure, OpenAI the startup at the epicenter of the artificial intelligence revolution announced on Tuesday that it had reached a deal for Altman to rejoin as CEO.

The company also agreed to reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed Altman, albeit in part, in addition to his return. OpenAI reported that Adam D'Angelo, the CEO of Quora and current director, will be joined by former co-CEO of Salesforce Bret Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

ALSO READ: What is going on at OpenAI right now? Exploring rumors about Sam Altman's re-hiring, Emmett Shear's involvement, and more

How the First off, the board members abruptly fired Sam Altman from the company during Google Meet this past weekend. Altman was "not candid enough with his communications with the board members," according to the board.

The tech community as a whole was taken aback by this, and countless inquiries concerning his dismissal ensued. In a swift response, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella declared that Altman will head the company's AI research lab and join the Microsoft team.

Netizens react to Altman and OpenAI's fuss

Sam Altman's employment uncertainty has sparked a meme frenzy among X users. They recently received information that the co-founder of OpenAI, who was fired from his CEO post and then hired by Microsoft, has been restored to his previous role.

Netizens call the entire situation 'a drama'

In response to the misunderstanding surrounding Sam Altman's association with Microsoft and OpenAI, some have allegedly dubbed his job shuffle a filmed drama.

However, according to a later update, Sam has reportedly returned to his previous firm, ending the drama and confusion. People began to wonder why the entrepreneur was the subject of such thrills if he were to rejoin the same company someday and carry on as if nothing had changed.

OpenAI gave in to pressure from employees

During this time, more than half of the 770 workers at OpenAI threatened to leave the company and work for Microsoft if the board members did not step down. "At this point, I think it's very clear that something has to change around the governance at OpenAI," the CEO of Microsoft further stated to CNBC. In response to mounting pressure from both investors and staff, OpenAI has finally announced that CEO Sam Altman will be returning.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is on the OpenAI board after Sam Altman's re-hiring as CEO? Exploring reports amid major shake-up