Netflix to stream YouTuber Jake Paul's next fight live? Here's what we know so far

Jake Paul is one of the names who has switched from YouTube to the boxing ring. Influencer boxing, which has grown to be one of the greatest events, has gained prominence thanks to Jake and his brother Logan. With a range of opponents, YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul has dominated the scene in recent years.

Jake has declared that he will fight again in December 2023, although he hasn't yet disclosed who he will face. A Wall Street Journal report claims that Netflix plans to stream a few boxing bouts live, and Jake Paul's match may be one of them.

Netflix to start streaming boxing bouts?

Netflix has been exploring live-streaming sports for the first time, and they have talked about focusing on Jake Paul when they launch the service. In addition to the potential Jake Paul fight, they also intend to telecast a boxer contest from Showtime's Premier Boxing Champions show. No identities for that match have been disclosed as of this writing.

According to WSJ, the notion of live-streaming a boxing battle is still being considered, thus it hasn't been verified yet. Although it's still early in the process, it's unclear if Netflix will be allowed to stream Jake Paul's battle from December, but he will certainly have another one in 2024.

Jake and Netflix have already collaborated on a documentary, Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, which was released in early August. Paul gave up his internet stardom to pursue a boxing career, and since then, he has made a significant amount of money from his fights. The Problem Child bragged that he had made $30 million after losing to Tommy Fury, the star of Love Island, at the start of the year. Paul defeated Diaz in August and won almost $12 million.

