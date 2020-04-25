Netizens are left wondering if Twitter is drunk post its peculiar tweet and we can't stop laughing

Twitter shared a rather peculiar tweet and we cannot help but go ROFL looking at the replies to the tweet. Check it out right here.

Strange things happen on the internet and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of everything that has been happening on social media. While the Coronavirus outbreak has indeed helped us find out new ways to keep us entertained, it looks like Twitter has been trying to keep everyone entertained as well but this time around, it happens to be something rather peculiar, for while it has our attention, it also has us laughing out loud.

Twitter has taken to multiple ways to make sure that netizens are engaged in things they are doing, share photos and so many other things for that matter. But well, the last Tweet saw Twitter go, 'Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh. Your turn.' While a lot of Tweets followed as everyone decided to take their own turns, what seemed to have our attention is fans asking Twitter if it is drunk, and well, rightly so?

Check out Tweets from Twitter and others here:

Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh your turn. — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

skfjwekfhjkjdshfjsdhfjkshdflsdgfjsdjfjhdsjfhdsjfhdjshfdshfjsbdfsdjhfjdshfjdhfjshdfjhskjfhsdjfhkjsdhf — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2020

Dear twitter handler have u drunk? — Ambreena Syed (@Ambreen62986028) April 23, 2020

that keyboard smash is kinda ugly — ً(@moonchildpjms) April 23, 2020

Some of the replies outright asked if the Twitter handler is drunk while one went on to write how the keyboard smash is kind of ugly. None the less, it also had attention from some official accounts, including that of Netflix, something that it has always been popular for.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×