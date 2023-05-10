Netizens divided as photos of curvy mermaid statue in Italy goes viral

A mermaid statue in southern Italy has started an intense debate on social media. People are discussing the mermaid’s physique and how voluptuous the sculpture is. The statue was built in close proximity to a children’s park, and this sparked debate over whether the statue was appropriate or not.

What is the controversy about?

Adolfo Marciano, who is the principal of the IISS Luigi Russo art high school, spoke to Fox News about the sculpture. He said in a statement, “The debate aroused by the Mermaid is welcome, as long as it is about such issues like the freedom of artistic expression or the remains of an ancient and out-of-the-time way of looking at the female (or male) body.”The motive behind creating this statue was to honor Rita Levi-Montalcini. Rita was an Italian senator and Nobel laureate, according to the Monopoli Times. The statue is located at a close distance from a newly built children’s park. The residents of the area have been debating if the statue belongs there, given the close proximity of the children’s park.

People’s reaction to the statue

Tiziana Schiavarelli, an actress, addressed the debate by saying, “It looks like a mermaid with two silicone breasts and, above all, a huge a—s never seen before on a mermaid. At least not any, I know.”

Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in during a segment in “The View,” she spoke about the sculpture saying, “She got a booty,” and ridiculed people for getting worked up over something that is “not real.” When the hosts of the show got into an argument about how the mermaid could have a backside and a fishtail both, Whoopi interjected, saying, “I don’t think kids are thinking, ‘Ooh, she’s sexy.’”

Another host said they were shocked about the backlash and controversy about the statue as it took place in Italy and said there was “so much naked art all over the place.”

The statue faced backlash on social media when most people focused on the fact that the mermaid is a fictional character. One social media user noted that the statue was “a disgrace” because “mermaids famously do not have human butts; the tail goes up to their hips.”

Another user took it lightly heartedly, saying, “Right. Of course! Mermaids are real and we know what they should look like.”

Another user tweeted, “This statue is setting unrealistic beauty standards for mermaids everywhere!”

