Netizens react to Donald Trump's return to X with mugshot, one says 'Trump is the Batman of America'

Former US President Donald Trump was detained on suspicion of plotting to rig the 2020 election results. After being arrested, Trump was compelled to have his picture taken for a mugshot, which quickly gained popularity on social media. Despite spending barely 20 minutes in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Donald Trump made news when his mugshot was shared on X.

Since Trump actually had a mugshot taken in this case—his fourth criminal prosecution this year—it stands out from the others. Here is how netizens have reacted to the mugshot given that the former President is a candidate for the 2024 Presidential elections.

Check out Twitter reactions:

Donald Trump gets arrested

On the grounds that he had engaged in an unlawful plot to thwart President Joe Biden's election victory in Georgia in 2020, Mr. Trump turned himself into the Fulton County prison. Trump was seen in the mug photo staring at the camera, according to Fulton County Jail documents. When Trump appeared in court for his three earlier criminal charges, he was not required to agree to a picture being taken. This image was yet another unique moment for him as well.

When he was suspended from Twitter, Trump had more than 88 million followers. On Thursday, he shared a picture of the mug photograph along with the caption, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!"

Before returning to his New Jersey golf estate, Trump merely spent around 20 minutes in the prison. He reiterated his argument that the prosecution, along with the others he faces, is politically motivated at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta before boarding his private jet.

In the Georgia case, Trump is accused of pressuring state officials to overturn his election loss. Racketeering is one of the 13 felonies he is charged with.

His arrest happened a day after Trump refused to participate in a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that was to have included eight of his competitors for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, all of whom were far trailing him in the polls. It wasn't shocking how quickly Donald Trump's mugshot spread across the internet given how quickly controversial content does on social media.

