Netizens react to Rome's Trevi fountain fiasco, one quips; 'These Karens are going international'

Social media has always managed to stun us with funny videos and photos of people doing weird and unimaginable things. And now, a tourist has drawn criticism online when a video showing her dipping her water bottle into Rome's Trevi Fountain for a drink went viral. The video, which witness Lex Jones posted, was recorded at the well-liked tourist destination last month when there were many other bystanders having a good time.

As the video begins, a lady in a blue shirt, blue baseball cap, and white jeans can be seen standing on stones to the left of the fountain's center while holding a bottle underneath a waterfall to fill it. Many users on the internet have been reacting to this video, while some found it funny, others are trolling the woman for her act.

The guard rushes to stop the tourist

The visito fills her bottle with water from the fountain's spout before a guard whistles and approaches her. The guard is seen bringing the trespasser away after conversing with the visitor. The tourist made an attempt to explain her actions to the guard but it was clear that she didn't know what she had done wrong.

What happened to the visitor following the event, including whether she was detained or fined is still unknown. The fountain, which is regarded as one of the most well-known symbols in the city, may result in fines of up to 500 euros for entering inside.

About the Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain, a masterpiece of Baroque architecture is located in Rome, Italy, in front of the Palazzo Poli palace. It is a part of the Trevi area. The fountain, which is 85 feet tall and 160 feet wide, was formerly regarded as Rome's greatest water source and provided the Vatican with barrels of water each week for centuries. The water is now deemed unsafe to drink, though.

A popular urban legend claims that anybody who throws coins into the water of the Trevi Fountain will eventually return to Rome. Today, the city continues to collect the coins that are thrown and gives them every day to charity.



The annual coin collection for the Catholic charity Caritas is from 1 to 1.5 million euros. Rome's tourism agency estimates that during peak tourist seasons, some 3,000 euros are tossed into the fountain each day. Since COVID-19 ended, there have been an increasing number of foreign visitors visiting Rome, and some have accused them of disrespecting the city's iconic landmarks.

