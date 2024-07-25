New Anti-HIV injection proves 100% effective in semi-annual doses; Here’s what we know

A new anti-HIV injection known as lenacapavir has been shown to be 100% effective in preventing HIV infections in women, according to a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. This exciting breakthrough has the potential to change the game in HIV prevention by providing a convenient and effective option for at-risk individuals.

Breakthrough results in HIV prevention

The PURPOSE 1 trial involved teenage girls and young women from South Africa and Uganda. It showed that lenacapavir, an injectable drug given twice a year, effectively prevents HIV infections.

Interestingly, none of the participants who received lenacapavir developed HIV, resulting in a 100% efficacy rate. Gilead Sciences, Inc., the biopharmaceutical company behind the drug, issued a statement with impressive results.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a serious health risk that spreads via bodily fluids. Without treatment, HIV can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), which severely compromises the immune system.

The study's findings provide hope for a more accessible and long-term HIV prevention strategy, particularly for women, who are disproportionately affected by the virus.

Study details and participant groups

The PURPOSE 1 trial consisted of 5,338 HIV-negative participants divided into three groups. One group of 2,134 people received lenacapavir injections every 26 weeks.

The second group, which had 2,136 participants, took daily oral doses of Descovy (F/TAF), while the third group, which had 1,068 participants, took daily oral doses of Truvada (F/TDF). The study found 55 HIV infections: 0 in the lenacapavir group, 39 in the Descovy group, and 16 in the Truvada group.

Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Center at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, and the study's first author, expressed optimism about the findings. She went on: "These stellar results show that twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP, if approved, could offer a highly effective, tolerable, and discreet choice that could potentially improve PrEP uptake and persistence, helping us to reduce HIV in cisgender women globally."

Safety and side effects

The most common side effects reported among lenacapavir participants were injection-site reactions, which affected nearly 70% of them. These reactions included minor symptoms like redness, swelling, and pain at the injection site. Importantly, no serious adverse effects were reported, indicating that lenacapavir is a safe option for HIV prevention.

The lack of significant safety concerns is encouraging, as it suggests that lenacapavir may be a viable long-term treatment option. The convenience of semi-annual injections is also a significant advantage, potentially improving adherence versus daily oral medications. This could be especially useful in areas where access to healthcare is limited, making regular medical visits difficult.

