New COVID variant XE more transmissible than Omicron, warns WHO

According to the latest report by World Health Organisation (WHO), a new COVID-19 variant XE has been found in the United Kingdom (UK). The health body also warned that the mutant is more transmissible than Omicron. XE is a "recombinant" which is a mutation of BA'1 and BA.2 Omicron strains and it emerges when the COVID patient gets affected by several variants at the same time.

Countries around the world are working towards flattening the COVID-19 curve but this new variant has sparked concern. WHO also said that the new mutation XE seems to be 10 percent more transmissible than BA.2, the sub-variant of Omicron. BA.2 had triggered a surge in COVID cases across Europe and East Asia and is now rapidly spreading across the globe.

Speaking about India, on Monday, the country has reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days. A total of 913 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 12,597 active cases in the country at present. The active case count comprises 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent, as per the data issued by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government had also removed all the COVID-related protocols and informed that the people of the state will not be fined if they are found without masks, and wearing a mask is not mandatory.

Similarly, the West Bengal government had also announced that all the curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted. However, they had stressed on wearing the mask in public places.

