New Fortnite update let's you play in Futurama characters' skins; Everything you need to know about the game

The latest update in Fortnite has brought in the Planet crew marking their debut in the game, bringing in double fun and thrill. Many ‘Fortnite’ fans have been eagerly waiting for Peter Gryphon's skin. But Disnep alongside Epic Games has brought a whole new update by bringing in the adult cartoon Fox series to the game. Yes, you read it right! Futurama’s Planet Express crew has landed in the Fortnite Game.

In the new Fortnite 25.20 update, Leela, Fry, and Bender have been added to the game with cameos from Ben Rodriguez, Hynpotoad as Back Blings, and Nibbler. Fry, Leela, and Bender are now accessible characters in the game and a glider version of the Planet Express Spacecraft is now accessible.

Other updates in the Fortnite x Futurama Collaboration

The update also includes different styles based on the character's alternate reality equivalents from a Season 4 episode of 'The Farnsworth Parabox'. The Unbendable Girder from 'Bendless Love' and The Giant Nutcracker in 'Why Must I Be A Crustacean' will also have cameo appearances. On the other, Zoidberg is not available as a skin but the Zoidberg Scuttle Emote grants him a small tribute.

In the list of new items to purchase in the game, the recent update provides two new weapons: the Mammoth Pistol and Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun. These weapons fire an endless supply of plasma but might overheat after continuous usage.

The 11 items included in the Fortnite X Futurama collab are:

Ben Rodrí guez Back Bling – Included with Bender Bending Rodrí guez Skin Solid Gold Fiddle Pickaxe Zoidberg Scuttle Emote Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe Phillip J. Fry Skin (with alternate style) Bender Bending Rodríguez Skin (with alternate style) Turanga Leela Skin (with alternate style) Hypnotoad Back Bling – Included with Phillip J. Fry Sk Unbendable Girder Pickaxe Planet Express Ship Glider Nibbler Back Bling – Included with Turanga Leela Skin

Fortnite has been popular for its vast collaboration with big brands and projects. There have been many licensed tie-ins this season of the game with a few notable exceptions of Transformers and Nike.

Also read: What happened to Kevin Mitnick? Exploring the life and legacy of legendary computer hacker