Newly Crowned Miss America Opens Up About Being An Active-Duty Air Force Officer; Says She Can Be Feminine And a Leader

Madison Marsh made history on Sunday as she clinched the Miss America crown, becoming the first active-duty officer to achieve this feat. At just 22 years old, Madison holds the rank of second lieutenant in the US Air Force. But her accomplishments don't end there. She is also currently pursuing a master's degree in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School.

Madison Marsh represented Colorado in the pageant.

Post her win, the reigning Miss America opened up about how she balances femininity and leadership. Read to know what she said.

Femininity and Leadership can go hand in hand: Newly crowned Miss America is setting an example

In an exclusive conversation with People Magazine, Madison Marsh opened up about becoming the first ever active-duty Air Force officer to be crowned as Miss America. “We’ve had this preconceived notion in the past that you might be judged and not be taken seriously as a leader. This just proves that you can be feminine while leaning into your leadership role,” she said.

In a separate interview, posted by the official Instagram handle of Miss America, Madison Marsh said, “As a young woman in the military like I’ve said, I believe being the first military member breaks all of these boundaries about allowing women to do both. 15 years ago, I wouldn't have been able to receive the position that I am in now as a military member receiving the position of a pilot and I think those women stepping into that role broke it for me.”

Continuing her statement, she added that she wishes to break the stereotypes for young women. "Being able to be Miss America and a military member breaks all those stereotypes for young women. To enable them to see, they can do anything that they want. They can be Miss America, they can be a military member, they can be a doctor, lawyer, you name it," she said.

Madison Marsh triumphed over personal and professional challenges to secure the Miss America crown

Being an active member of the military and a beauty queen is not for the faint of heart. Marsh revealed that juggling Air Force training while simultaneously preparing for beauty pageants took a toll on her mental health.

“The academy taught me how to fit 36 hours of work into a 24-hour day, but I struggled a lot balancing my personal life in my freshman year. I put so much pressure on myself to be perfect,” she said in the aforementioned interview with People Magazine.

How the US Air Force honored their officer’s achievement

Sharing a picture of Marsh, the U.S. Air Force wrote on the social media platform X, “Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado - who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title. #AimHigh.”

Madison Marsh’s path forward following Miss America win

Tragedy struck the Marsh family when they lost their matriarch, Madison Marsh’s mother Whitney to Pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Madison, now Miss America, wishes to focus on international policy for pancreatic cancer as the influential title holder.

