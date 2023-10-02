Next Powerball Jackpot draw: Hype builds up as total crosses USD 1 billion

Due to Saturday night's drawing's lack of a winner, the Powerball prize is expected to reach 1 billion dollars. If there is a winner, the predicted 1.04 billion dollar jackpot on Monday would rank as the fourth-highest prize ever, and it would not need to rise much higher to enter the top three.

Even though there was no huge winner, some people nationwide awoke on Sunday with a lot more money than they did on Saturday. Players must match all five numbers drawn plus the Powerball number in order to win the jackpot. Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET will mark the next Powerball Lottery drawing.

What were the Powerball winning numbers?

In addition to the Powerball number 22, the winning numbers for the drawing on Saturday night were 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46. There was a 2X Power Play. In the drawing on Saturday, there were no jackpot winners.

A 2 million dollar ticket was won by two players in Indiana and North Carolina who successfully matched all five numbers with the Power Play but not the Powerball. Before the drawing, a Powerplay multiplier is chosen at random. Tickets for a 1 million dollar reward were sold in Florida, Maryland, Michigan, and Pennsylvania that matched all five numbers.

Since July 19, there have been 30 drawings in a row without a significant winner, resulting in the huge jackpot has resulted in the jackpot being so huge. Powerball's ludicrously low chances of 1 in 292.2 million are intended to produce massive jackpots, with prizes growing greater and richer as they continually roll over when no one wins. In November 2022, a Californian player won the 2.04 billion dollar Powerball jackpot, which was the highest jackpot ever.

How to play Powerball?

It costs 2 dollars to purchase the Powerball ticket. The U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and 45 of the 50 states all have them for sale. Live broadcasts of the drawings begin at 10:59 p.m. EST on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. On Powerball.com, you may watch the draws live as well.

You have a chance of winning, but those tickets must have five matching numbers from each of the five white balls and one from the red. It regularly occurs that some Powerball players match all five white ball numbers but miss the red one. In these cases, the players lose out on the grand prize but are still entitled to reasonable rewards as a consolation.

