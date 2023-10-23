Nintendo Switch 2: What we know so far about highly anticipated console

With the Nintendo Switch approaching its seventh birthday, the gaming industry is buzzing with rumors regarding its highly awaited successor, provisionally dubbed the Switch 2 as per Mashable. Nintendo has been famously tight-lipped regarding its next-generation platform, but leaks and speculations have provided a tantalizing insight into what passionate players may be in for.

Release date speculations: A seventh-anniversary surprise?

As the Nintendo Switch celebrates its seventh anniversary in March 2024, supporters are anticipating a surprise revelation about its replacement. Traditionally, console generations last about 7-8 years, and the current Switch's aging hardware has set the ground for a new chapter in Nintendo's gaming history. While the business reported a drop in Switch sales, they appear to be in no hurry to provide new hardware. Instead, their plan focuses on revitalizing Switch sales with new titles and add-on content. Rumors, on the other hand, say that the Switch 2 will be released in the second half of next year, with the Christmas season providing the ideal backdrop for a big announcement. There is also speculation about a precise date being September 24, 2024.

Two versions: Embracing a digital-first approach

If the rumors are correct, Nintendo is planning to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft and Sony by providing two versions of the Switch 2: a digital-only device for USD 400 and a cartridge-based variant for USD 449. This change toward a digital-first strategy is consistent with the industry's changing landscape, catering to gamers who want to download their games and content. The console's hybrid-handheld nature is here to stay, allowing gamers to fluidly move between on-the-go and home gaming.

Design tweaks: A downgraded screen but improved performance?

One of the most noticeable modifications in the Switch 2's design may be the replacement of the OLED screen with an LED screen to save money. While this may upset some fans who loved the screen quality of the existing Switch, other big enhancements are on the way. According to Mashable, Nintendo demonstrated tech demos at Gamescom utilizing Unreal Engine 5. The performance looked to be similar to eighth-generation consoles, indicating a significant boost over the present Switch's capabilities. The Switch 2 appears to be designed to provide a more competitive gaming experience, with possible raytracing, 12GB of RAM, and DLSS 3.1.

Anticipating the launch titles: Metroid Prime 4 and more

The launch titles of a platform can make or break its success, and Nintendo is well aware of this. While Nintendo has publicly promised to maintain the original Switch with new titles and add-ons until 2025, speculations suggest a tough launch title for the Switch 2: Metroid Prime 4. Aside from this exciting fact, little is known about prospective launch games. Nonetheless, the gaming community is filled with wish lists and fantasy scenarios, expecting a slew of interesting titles to accompany the debut of the Switch 2.

