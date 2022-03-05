No Indian left in Kharkiv, 13,300 nationals brought back so far: MEA

On Saturday, the ministry of external affairs informed that no Indian national was left in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, where Russia continued its assault. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the main focus is now to evacuate Indians from Sumy amid ongoing shelling.

“From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkhiv. Main focus is on Sumy now, challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation. Best option would be ceasefire,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Addressing a press conference, Bagchi said 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. He further informed that approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far and 13 flights have been scheduled for the next 24 hours.

“We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered... In nearby Pisochyn...we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today,” he said.

“The problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in the campus... We have our teams now moving towards the east...Problem is shelling,” he further added.

The government today said that India is “deeply concerned" about Indian students trapped in Sumy area. Arindam Bagchi further added that the government has strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments to create a safe corridor so students could be evacuated.

