'No room for...': Simone Biles reacts to alleged case of racism with female gymnast in Ireland

Racism has been one of the major issues that people have gone through be it any part of the world. A little girl who encountered racism during a competition in Ireland recently received support from Olympian Simone Biles. The seven-time Olympic gymnast spoke out strongly against colorism and hated that it persisted in sports.

A video showing a bunch of young gymnasts standing in queue to get their medals, with the athlete in question bypassed, was posted on social media over the weekend. The video is from a March 2022 medal ceremony at a Gymstart competition in Dublin.

Simon Biles says she's heartbroken after watching the video

In the video, a tournament official was seen awarding medals to each competitor. The black child in the video was just as thrilled to get the medal as the other little gymnasts. However, when she was supposed to get it, the official ignored her. When the girl noticed medals around the necks of other competitors, her face turned disappointed.

As soon as this video reached Biles, she tweeted, "When this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video there is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!!"

Gymnastics Ireland issues apology

Gymnastics Ireland said in a statement that they had received a complaint claiming racial behavior from the girl's parents in March 2022. A "resolution agreed by both parties in August 2023" was reached, according to independent mediation. An inquiry into the event by Gymnastics Ireland found that the relevant official "expressed deep regret for what they described as an honest error." The organization said that the official gave a formal apology and that the child did get her medal after the event.

Simone Biles' encounter with racism

Simone Biles created history by winning the all-around competition at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. While Biles basked in the glory of the moment, Carlotta Ferlito, the bronze medalist, and her rival, made news for her racial remark against the American gymnast.

The Italian gymnast claimed in a press conference. Biles won the medals due to her race. The contentious comment made by Ferlito was brought up by Biles' mother. Ferlito eventually issued a formal apology to the renowned gymnast, though. In an interview, Biles recalled her first experience with prejudice and said that many athletes of color had encountered similar circumstances throughout the course of their careers.

