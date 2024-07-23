Noah Presgrove Case: Best Friend Jack Newton Gives Account Of Night Before His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and violence.

Jack Newton recalled the last moments before his friend Noah Presgrove went missing from a party, only to be found dead on the highway the next morning. He remembered seeing his best friend's lifeless body on the highway.

Noah Presgrove's best friend gives his account of his final night

On September 4, 2023, in predawn darkness, Jack Newton stumbled upon his best friend’s naked corpse lying by Highway 81, according to what he told People magazine. Jack pulled over and got out after slowing down his truck upon spotting his friend.

Initially, Jack, 19, thought Noah had just gotten drunk and passed out.

A few hours earlier, they had attended a birthday party for their friend, who was turning 22, at Terral in Oklahoma, which was only a mile away. Now, Noah lay dead with just mismatched loafers on his feet and a rather fresh pair of white shorts not far away from him. He showed signs of a severe injury, like a cracked skull as well as a broken backbone.

Jack said he saw Noah in a fetal position off the country road. He also added that it happened when he was still a teenager and had gone through high school recently. Though investigators have talked to family members, friends, and policemen, there was no clarity about many aspects surrounding this tragic incident involving Noah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Noah Presgrove case: Oklahoma 911 releases fresh and chilling call details on how teen's body was discovered

What had happened to Noah Presgrove?

Noah left the party he attended with Jack. Suspicion of a hit-and-run faded quickly once foul play was confirmed. The necklace Presgrove received from his grandmother was found broken into tiny pieces that were on his neck, alongside remnants of a tooth. His cranium was smashed open, according to autopsy findings. They found an 8-inch head wound, revealing that he lost his life due to "blunt force injuries."

By the time Jack arrived at the scene, a local trucker, Tyler Hardy, one of those who called emergency services, had already arrived there. When Jack finally reached the location, Hardy asked if that person was known to him, and it happened to be his best friend. Eventually, Hardy had to drag Jack away from his lifeless body.

The weekend before that, Jack and a close group of friends were together, drinking and hunting wild hogs all night long. Other teens also came over, joining the party later on. He later went to sleep around 2 a.m., ensuring that he locked up the keys for both the rifle and the ATV so that no drunken accidents could happen.

Advertisement

As per People, despite this cautionary measure, Noah took them anyway and went for an ATV ride, which ended in a rollover, but nobody looked like they had been hurt. Noah changed into wrestling shorts belonging to Jack and put on mismatched shoes before walking away. Jack said to the outlet that he did not think Noah would walk up the nearby highway.

Only minimal information has been made available to the public by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jack and his father, Caleb Newton, thought it was an accident, not murder, but the silence from investigators has resulted in suspicions and gossip that have affected the community at large, including Jack himself.

In Jack’s view, Noah might have fallen off a truck after asking for a ride, not something evil, which other people are postulating.

Although he remains disturbed by doubt from friends who know both him and Noah well, it is those closest to them who hurt him most deeply. Jack said to the outlet, "It’s just the people that have known me and Noah forever and were around; that’s the people that get to me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Noah Presgrove's cause of death revealed: Teen found dead on highway wearing only shoes